Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.40-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.5-102.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.64 billion. Pfizer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.40-$6.50 EPS.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,822,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,086,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.61.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

