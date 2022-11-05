Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.22-2.26 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PECO. Mizuho cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of PECO stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.84. 852,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $36.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.0933 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 448.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth $99,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

