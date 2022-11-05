Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.22-2.26 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PECO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 4.5 %

PECO stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,450. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.60. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $36.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.58.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 448.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after buying an additional 8,958,751 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after buying an additional 5,856,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,393,000 after buying an additional 5,965,943 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,480,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,905,000 after buying an additional 2,516,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,944,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,860,000 after buying an additional 1,084,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Further Reading

