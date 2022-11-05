Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.22-2.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.21. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.36-$0.39 EPS.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PECO traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.84. 852,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,450. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 123.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.58.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 448.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PECO shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

See Also

