Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.22-2.26 EPS.
Shares of PECO stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.84. The company had a trading volume of 852,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,450. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average is $32.60. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 123.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.58.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.0933 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 448.00%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
