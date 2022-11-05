Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered Pilgrim’s Pride to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $24.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.94. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,138.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,825,970.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 26,687 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at $532,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.