Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered Pilgrim’s Pride to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.
Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $24.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.94. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pilgrim’s Pride
In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,138.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,825,970.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 80.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 26,687 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at $532,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.
Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.