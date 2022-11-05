PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

PFL opened at $8.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.97. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $11.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 99,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

