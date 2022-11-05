PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
PFL opened at $8.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.97. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $11.42.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
