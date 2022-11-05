PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.57

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.57 and last traded at $49.67, with a volume of 256234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.80.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.38.

Get PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUNI. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.