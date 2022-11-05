Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Pioneer Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PBFS opened at $10.49 on Thursday. Pioneer Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $272.53 million, a PE ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

Get Pioneer Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBFS. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 14.7% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,447,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 186,060 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 89.8% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 41,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 19,514 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 36.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.