Piper Sandler Boosts Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Price Target to $31.00

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler to $31.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SMMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Summit Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Summit Financial Group stock opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $362.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Summit Financial Group has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $30.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average of $27.89.

Summit Financial Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMMF. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 150.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 208.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

