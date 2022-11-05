Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities to $135.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $135.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.86 and its 200-day moving average is $118.23. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $331.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.60 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Institutional Trading of Piper Sandler Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 196.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

