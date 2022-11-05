Piper Sandler Increases NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target to $22.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler to $22.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NOV. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on NOV in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NOV from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.67.

NOV Price Performance

NYSE:NOV opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 774.26 and a beta of 1.87. NOV has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

NOV Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is 666.89%.

In other news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $197,135.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $197,135.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,212.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in NOV by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 515,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in NOV by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,688,000. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

