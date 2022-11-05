Piper Sandler Lowers Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $355.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $375.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.22.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $270.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $435.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 972 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 591 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 65.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 21.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.