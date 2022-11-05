Piper Sandler Lowers Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target to $10.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s current price.

FSLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Fastly to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $8.66 on Thursday. Fastly has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16.

Insider Transactions at Fastly

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $102.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.86 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 22.66% and a negative net margin of 49.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $61,948.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 390,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $61,948.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 390,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $56,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,695.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,827 shares of company stock valued at $915,537. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 65.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,374,000 after buying an additional 3,099,852 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Fastly by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,466,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,496 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,421,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after purchasing an additional 194,203 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fastly by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,279,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after purchasing an additional 221,729 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Fastly by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,042,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 542,055 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Recommended Stories

