Piper Sandler Lowers OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target to $52.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KIDS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on OrthoPediatrics to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.58 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.19. OrthoPediatrics has a 52-week low of $36.36 and a 52-week high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 7.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth $87,000.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

