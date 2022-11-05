Piper Sandler Trims Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Target Price to $18.00

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Horizon Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Horizon Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $25.50 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $685.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.77%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, CEO Craig M. Dwight purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,544,961.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBNC. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 41.8% in the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,157,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,615,000 after acquiring an additional 635,697 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 41.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 531,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,919,000 after buying an additional 156,246 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $2,335,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,332,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,883,000 after buying an additional 89,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,545,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

