Piper Sandler Trims Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Target Price to $70.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MTCH. BTIG Research cut Match Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Match Group from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.13.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. Match Group has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $164.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.96. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 130.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Match Group by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

