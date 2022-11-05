Piper Sandler Trims Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Target Price to $10.00

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Universal Insurance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Universal Insurance Price Performance

UVE opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at Universal Insurance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Francis Xavier Mccahill III purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,637.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $249,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,381,539 shares in the company, valued at $17,213,975.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Francis Xavier Mccahill III bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,637.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,500 shares of company stock worth $169,635. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 10.0% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,107,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 100,747 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 137.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

