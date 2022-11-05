Piper Sandler Trims Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Target Price to $10.00

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Universal Insurance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.
UVE opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.98.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 10.0% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,107,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 100,747 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 137.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.
