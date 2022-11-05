Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAGP. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.61.

Plains GP Stock Performance

PAGP stock opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.63. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $13.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56.

Insider Activity

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 1.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Plains GP will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellen Desanctis purchased 10,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $119,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains GP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Plains GP by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

