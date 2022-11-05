PlatinX 1-Day Volume Tops $408,630.00 (PTX)

PlatinX (PTX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One PlatinX token can now be purchased for about $0.0381 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. PlatinX has a market cap of $188.35 million and $408,630.00 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PlatinX has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

PlatinX’s launch date was December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. The official website for PlatinX is platinx.io. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinX using one of the exchanges listed above.

