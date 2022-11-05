Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Insider Steven J. Frisch Sells 400 Shares

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2022

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXSGet Rating) insider Steven J. Frisch sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $41,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,167.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Plexus Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $101.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $103.23. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Plexus to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.