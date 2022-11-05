Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Insider Steven J. Frisch Sells 400 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) insider Steven J. Frisch sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $41,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,167.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Plexus Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $101.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $103.23. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Plexus to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Plexus Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

