PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.63-$2.68 EPS.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PNM opened at $46.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.02. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $43.43 and a twelve month high of $49.89.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.36 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.37%.

PNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PNM Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PNM Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 14.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in PNM Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PNM Resources by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in PNM Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $966,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

