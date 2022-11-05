PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.63-2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.55. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.63-$2.68 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PNM Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $46.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.74 and a 200 day moving average of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. PNM Resources has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $49.89.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

