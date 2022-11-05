PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.63-$2.68 EPS.

PNM Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $46.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average is $47.02. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $49.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

PNM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PNM Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PNM Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,847,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,772,000 after buying an additional 111,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 17.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,677,000 after acquiring an additional 471,143 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,004,000 after acquiring an additional 48,544 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 10.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 737,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,222,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 28.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 592,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,249,000 after acquiring an additional 132,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.