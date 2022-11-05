Po.et (POE) Market Capitalization Achieves $67,029.37

Po.et (POE) traded up 29% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Po.et token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Po.et has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. Po.et has a market capitalization of $67,029.37 and $55.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,715.06 or 0.31509781 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012307 BTC.

Po.et Token Profile

Po.et’s launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. The official website for Po.et is po.et. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Po.et is https://reddit.com/r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Po.et Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple.POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

