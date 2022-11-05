Polygon Trading 27.3% Higher Over Last Week (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 5th. In the last seven days, Polygon has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar. Polygon has a total market cap of $10.40 billion and approximately $1.51 billion worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polygon coin can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00005591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003256 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,667.68 or 0.31278791 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012215 BTC.
About Polygon
Polygon launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.
