Polymath Achieves Market Cap of $254.06 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $254.06 million and $11.87 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001289 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00331572 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020635 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000743 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00019211 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.27667722 USD and is up 4.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $15,210,814.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.