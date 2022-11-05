Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Polymetal International (LON:POLY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.47) price target on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s current price.

POLY stock opened at GBX 219 ($2.53) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 208.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 216.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.70. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of GBX 92.02 ($1.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,520.50 ($17.58). The stock has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.43.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

