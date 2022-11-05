Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.31

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 404579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, AlphaValue upgraded Porsche Automobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Porsche Automobil Stock Up 4.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.