PotCoin (POT) Reaches Market Cap of $487,796.85

PotCoin (POT) traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $487,796.85 and approximately $18.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00035939 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.40 or 0.00319346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00020280 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001297 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004692 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00019433 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002532 BTC.

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

