Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

Powell Industries has a payout ratio of 152.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Powell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.51 million, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average is $23.90. Powell Industries has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $31.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.48 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 2.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powell Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Powell Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

Featured Stories

