Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $128,000 Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.67% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 184.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,187.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

SITE traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.36 and a twelve month high of $254.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 6.97%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $1,102,713.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,727,592.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,592 shares of company stock worth $3,434,050. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $189.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

