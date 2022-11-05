Premier Fund Managers Ltd Lowers Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 154,100 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STLD. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 33.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $302,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 10,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 91.6% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 8,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STLD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

NASDAQ:STLD traded up $3.85 on Friday, hitting $95.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,688. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

