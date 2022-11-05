Premier Fund Managers Ltd Reduces Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,145 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 136.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 559.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 48.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,932,000 after buying an additional 11,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at $265,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SEDG shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.21.

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $5.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.00. 894,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,790. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $389.71. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 85.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total value of $2,415,673.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 46,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $3,830,581.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 543,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,970,771.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,728. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

