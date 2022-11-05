Premier Fund Managers Ltd Trims Holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,456 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Qiagen by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,858,000 after purchasing an additional 770,544 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen in the first quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 5.1% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 103,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QGEN traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $42.67. The company had a trading volume of 956,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.38. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.12.

Several brokerages recently commented on QGEN. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

