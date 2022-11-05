Premier Fund Managers Ltd Trims Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,511 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 52,641 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 55.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,653,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,148. The firm has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Target to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

