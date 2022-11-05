Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target Cut to C$120.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$138.00 to C$120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Desjardins dropped their price target on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.67.

Premium Brands Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PRBZF opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. Premium Brands has a one year low of $57.51 and a one year high of $109.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.03.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

