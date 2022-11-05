PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stake Boosted by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,560,000 after purchasing an additional 54,019 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 0.7% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,716,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 882,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,614,000 after buying an additional 12,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,346,000 after buying an additional 27,364 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 8,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $517,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,145,548 shares in the company, valued at $198,515,534.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $642,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 606,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,955,801.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 8,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $517,943.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,145,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,515,534.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,254 shares of company stock worth $4,900,911 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

PSMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PriceSmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $69.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.50. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $88.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.67.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

