Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Primo Water Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PRMW traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.92. 1,265,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,113. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $20.12.
About Primo Water
