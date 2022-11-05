Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Profound Medical Stock Up 18.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PROF traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 355,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,132. Profound Medical has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $13.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $97.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 38.97% and a negative net margin of 437.62%. The company had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Profound Medical will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Profound Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Profound Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 78,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 46,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

