Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $202.40 million-$212.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.46 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.26-$0.29 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Progyny from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progyny has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Progyny stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.31, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.65. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.51 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $289,074.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 398,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,392,327.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $289,074.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 398,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,392,327.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,735,430.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,124.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 353,520 shares of company stock valued at $14,348,273. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Progyny by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

