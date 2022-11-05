Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.01)-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $202.4-212.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.35 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.26-$0.29 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Progyny from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Progyny stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,753,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,808. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.65. Progyny has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.35.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,735,430.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,124.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,735,430.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,124.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $51,142.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,438.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 353,520 shares of company stock valued at $14,348,273. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $887,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

