Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNYGet Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.01)-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $202.4-212.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.35 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.26-$0.29 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Progyny from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Progyny Stock Performance

Progyny stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,753,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,808. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.65. Progyny has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.35.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,735,430.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,124.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,735,430.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,124.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $51,142.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,438.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 353,520 shares of company stock valued at $14,348,273. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $887,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

