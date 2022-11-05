Prom Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Prom token can now be bought for $5.87 or 0.00027574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $96.51 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Prom has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,277.62 or 0.99999715 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007838 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019358 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00039988 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00050879 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000411 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00022780 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.9684018 USD and is up 2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $3,175,019.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.