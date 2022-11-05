ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Stock Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.29

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.29 and traded as high as $50.43. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 shares last traded at $49.85, with a volume of 8,072,273 shares traded.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average of $46.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,696,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,316,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,610,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,373,000. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,914,000.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

