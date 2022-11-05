Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Rating) shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.67 and last traded at $49.67. 1,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 6,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

Prosus Stock Up 6.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.04.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

