Proton (XPR) Price Tops $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

Proton (XPR) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 5th. Proton has a total market cap of $35.20 million and $2.14 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One Proton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,685.22 or 0.31362222 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012249 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,901,669,233 coins and its circulating supply is 13,838,644,004 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

