PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PTC from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on PTC from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.22.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $124.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. PTC has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $127.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $982,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,654,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,744,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $982,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,654,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,744,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $151,486.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,662,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,451,776.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,869 shares of company stock worth $17,028,670. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in PTC by 43.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.