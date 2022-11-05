Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Raised to $64.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $57.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 305,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 231,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 189,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

