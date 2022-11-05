Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) PT Lowered to $16.00

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $31.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LUNG. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.29.

NASDAQ:LUNG traded down $7.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.82. 5,525,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,550. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pulmonx has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $45.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.99.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 103.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,027,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,558,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,029,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,055,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,740,651.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,027,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,558,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Pulmonx by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Pulmonx by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

