Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Announces $0.16 Dividend

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Monday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

Pyxis Tankers stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.34. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

Institutional Trading of Pyxis Tankers

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

